A user of the famous video platform TikTok has uploaded a video in which you can see how frozen ribs arrive at one of the McDonald’s restaurants and do not look good.

McDonald’s fast food company suffers another blow to its good image. Although we all know that in these types of restaurants the food is not that good like the one we can do at home, a minimum of quality is always expected.

The fact is that a video has been uploaded to the TikTok network where you can see some boxes with supposed ribs from the restaurant.

His appearance is really curious, without looking like food at all. In fact, as some comments to the video say, they look like building materials more than food. We leave you here the recorded fragment:

As can be seen, these alleged ribs look like pre-fabricated parts plaster or polystyrene. Their white color is due to the super freezing to which they are treated, but their so symmetrical and perfect shapes make them not seem appetizing.

Later, you can see how one is split and thrown away. It breaks like non-organic materials would. These types of images do not give a good press to a hospitality company.

A user who has lost his job

The author of the video, @ zaezae1098, I had already posted other scenes in the past which showed how hamburgers were prepared.

These videos McDonald’s was not amused and it seems that their employment relationship ended. Because of this, the TikTok user has decided to upload this new video in which he can see the conditions in which the products that we take arrive.

We are going to have to listen to our parents and eat healthier things, because it seems that at McDonald’s we are not going to get the sources of quality products that we want.

Us We always advise you to have a balanced diet, although that does not mean that from time to time we can indulge ourselves in a fast food place. Of course, I think there have been enough ribs for me.