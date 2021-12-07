You will not be able to repeat story missions in Halo Infinite

After a long delay, Halo Infinite it’s almost here. Without a doubt, the single player campaign might be the most attractive this game has to offer for some, and if you are one of them, then you may be disappointed to know that it will not be possible to repeat story missions.

In statements for Polygon, a representative of Microsoft confirmed the following:

“The postgame gives you the option to continue exploring this world, but for missions, like the first two, where you haven’t reached the ring yet, you can’t repeat them from that same save file. You can get any collectibles you need, but the main story missions cannot be repeated. “

That is, all the collectibles that you did not grab during your first game, you can still find them after you have finished the story. But if you want to repeat some of the most epic moments of the single-player campaign, you will have no choice but to start a new save file.

Halo Infinite will be available next December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC. If you want to know how their single player campaign is doing, then we recommend you take a look at our written review.

Editor’s note: It’s a bit disappointing to know that there won’t be any kind of New Game Plus or something like that, however we’ve seen in the past that with enough demand from the community, its developers would be willing to implement it with a new patch or something like that. We’ll see if that also happens in Infinite.

Via: Kotaku