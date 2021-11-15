Show how much you like this essential food with our list of recommendations.

We do not get tired of repeating you, whenever we bring you some kitchen product, that currently nothing prevents you cook with such specific products like the one we will show you in the following paragraphs. In this case, we have decided on the bread, one of the foods that are most consumed daily in our country, because you have not tried anything like it until you do it with your own hands, believe us. If you want to know all our recommendations, you are in the right place.

Rommelsbacher BA 550 bread maker

If you thought that bakeries they were simple products, check out the product, from the company Rommelsbacher, which we show you below. This article features a stainless steel housing, a LCD screen backlit and a compartment to deposit ingredients, like nuts and fruits, and that they become part of your spectacular bread. The product puts at your disposal up to 13 programs and allows to perform two types of breads, one of 700 grams and another of 900 grams. May keep warm for 60 minutes, graduate toasting in 3 levels and bake with a differential of 13 hours, so you can have fresh bread when you get home.

Moulinex OW2101 Pain Doré bread maker

With a similar appearance to the previous product, in this case, this bakery of the company Moulinex offers us an article with a white plastic shell and stainless steel at inside. The breadmaker has the functionality to use up to 12 programsFrom loaves of French, rye, whole wheat, sweet or gluten-free bread, to tasty scones, biscuits and also jam and oatmeal cream. The control Panel is intuitive and allows you to select up to 3 types of toasting and 3 pesos different to be able to have different breads in each baking.

Princess 152009 bread maker

We follow the route of freshly baked bread with a product from the company Princess, which incorporates a digital timer, because waking up to the smell of fresh bread is priceless, up to 13 hours advance. With this bread maker you can bake up to 900 grams of bread, which is equivalent to 14 slices, with 8 configurations different when starting the product and, in addition, you will have a non-stick interior, LCD screen and a heat resistant exterior and protection against overheating.

Breadmaker Panasonic SD-ZB2512

With an imposing appearance, this bakery of the company Panasonic will offer you 33 modes already programmed to carry out all kinds of elaborations, whether you want to do breads, doughs, compotes or jams. You can also choose between 3 tiers of loaf size and the rind color, Get one uniform distribution thanks to its smart dispensers and use the digital timer up to 13 hours, leaving it scheduled at night and meeting in the morning following a perfect bread for family breakfast.

Breadmaker Amazon Basics 15

Believe it or not, most of the products sold in the online company are usually from a HAT-HAT VALUE FOR MONEY and, of course, this bakery was not going to be less. We are talking about an article that has 15 functions, being able to make from the most basic bread, through French, whole, wheat, quick, sweet, gluten-free, dough, jam, cake, sandwich, specialty, baked, homemade, yogurt or kneading bread. The plastic shell and the backlit LCD display make up the outside of the product, while inside you can bake breads up to 900 grams, being able choose the type of crust what do you want.

Moulinex OW6101 Home Baguette Bread Maker

As its name indicates, with this bakery of the company Moulinex you can make a multitude of breads, including the famous baguettes. The loaves of bread may be of up to 1.5 kilograms and its 16 automatic programs They will allow you to multiply the possibilities of the product. Thanks to the baguette trays, you can prepare up to two batches of 8 loaves in total. It includes recipe book and special trays with knife and brush of baker. By the way, buckets they are made of material non-stick.

