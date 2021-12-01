You have to see this remake of the classic Mortal Kombat Trilogy

For years it has been said that the classic trilogy Mortal Kombat will be back in the form of remakes built with new graphics, but retain the same playability.

The suspicion was that remastered trilogy It would arrive in 2020 or 2021, but nothing materialized and fans are still waiting for some news to emerge about it.

Although so far WB Games and the developer NetherRealm Studios have not addressed the issue, the Eyeballistic collective intends to present you with a remake from Mortal Kombat Trilogy, a game launched in 1996 that included all the characters and settings of the saga that had come out up to that moment.

In fact, it would not be the first time that Eyeballistic has presented its work to the creatives and executives responsible for Mortal Kombat.

The collective has an active petition in Change.org in which he explains that in 2016 he approached Ed boon, co-creator of Mortal Kombat, to propose to do a HD remake of the game.

Boon gave the go-ahead, but when it came time to approach WB Games -owner of the franchise-, the company was not convinced and said the remake wouldn’t sell 100,000 units to justify marketing costs.

Even with that response, the group continued working and now maintains that it is fully capable of delivering a remake with a deep 3D recreation of every detail, from the characters and the settings, to the fatalities, brutalities, friendships and animalities.

“The characters and settings will have a complete cosmetic renovation, in a resolution 4K at 60 frames per second through the power of Unreal Engine 5. Even we will do all the music again to give it a modern, cinematic sound that incorporates real instruments “says the petition.

The platforms on which it would go on sale are Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo switch and Pc, priced at $ 39.99. In addition, it would include all the content of the base game, as well as online versus mode and world leaderboards.

Eyeballistic will approach WB Games again as soon as the request reaches 100.00 signatures.

The art shared throughout this note was provided by the collective to DSOGaming to give a clear idea of ​​what the characters are going to look like under this new graphical approach.