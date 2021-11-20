A collection of landscape wallpapers that you have to download.

Landscape wallpapers usually look very good and here you have a simply spectacular collection. These wallpapers will take you to amazing places on our planet, and they will make your iPhone screen look even better.

How to download these wallpapers at the highest quality

Below are these great wallpapers, but first we will tell you how to download them at the highest quality. To do this, remember to follow these steps:

Open this page in Safari or in another browser.

or in another browser. On your device, click on the button Download at the highest quality under each background.

under each background. The background will open in a new tab.

Hold down the screen and tap “Add to Photos”.

Now you just have to go to Settings> Wallpaper> Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or on the home screen.

The best scenery wallpapers

The most downloaded wallpapers

In iPadizate we have compiled huge collections of wallpapers, we have hundreds of cool wallpapers, both for iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And we also have the wallpapers of the latest Apple devices:

