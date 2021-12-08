The HBO Max community manager has announced the movie of Dragon Ball Z in its catalog, but users are looking for even more content from the series, the brand responds to them.

Brands have found in social networks the ideal channel to interact with their customers, managing to create a greater engagement between brand / consumer. These digital platforms offer a good positioning opportunity to companies, however, not all of them are used by professionals to carry out their strategies; according to the ranking shown by Statista upon the most used social networks worldwide by marketers, Facebook predominated with the election of 94 percent of participation, Instagram with 76 percent, LinkedIn with 59 percent, Twitter with 53 percent and Youtube with 53 percent (among others.

To use these platforms efficiently, we must take into account the type of public that is present in each of these, so the content strategy that could have worked for Facebook may not work in the same way for Instagram or Twitter. This is why the professionals in charge of running these networks, the community managers, choose to reach their followers in different, striking and creative ways, depending on their audiences.

The HBO Max community manager has announced the expansion of its streaming catalog with the arrival of Dragonballz the battle of the gods, announcing that it is now available. However, despite the fact that its publication achieved hundreds of reactions in favor of the announcement, some users were somewhat “dissatisfied” with this, since they asked the brand to introduce all the Dragon Ball sagas, to which the community manager has answered “You shake their hand and they want to grab your foot” as a joke.

You shake their hand and they want to hold your foot, they go over – HBO Max Latin America. (@HBOMaxLA) December 6, 2021

I love you more of a person who uses the HBO Max lomito with a cap and who is called Licenciado Rigby 🎉💖 – HBO Max Latin America. (@HBOMaxLA) December 6, 2021

We are collecting the Dragon Balls 🎉 – HBO Max Latin America. (@HBOMaxLA) December 6, 2021

Said announcement by HBO Max with the arrival of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods to its content catalog, generated positive responses from users, however, the interaction that it has with its followers shows an effective management in social networks that puts the brand on high, a fact that has now allowed it to know that users are not enough with this movie, but wait for all seasons of the series.

Brands and community managers who do an effective job when interacting with their followers, they manage to win the affection of users in social networks by showing a friendly face in the digital world, in addition to giving consumers the confidence to show their opinion and constructive criticism towards the brand to improve your products or services, achieving a chain effect of positive interactions and therefore, a better brand / consumer experience.

On numerous occasions we have seen professionals in charge of positioning brands in social networks “giving classes” on how to carry out a good community management, as was Rappi when a user thanked him for some coupons and he chose to “flirt” with her and offer her other more, achieving an unplanned marketing strategy that, in addition to improving the user’s browsing experience, managed to influence a possible new sale.

Good management of social networks increases the perception of users towards brands, allowing us to improve our products or services.

