Supports multi-device function

It has long been rumored that WhatsApp was working on a new desktop app for Windows. The application has a series of improvements that include being based on UWP, notifications that work when the application closes and a new writing panel function, as well as being compatible with the new WhatsApp Multi-device function. This new function allows us to use it without our phone needing to be connected to the Internet.

Downloading the WhatsApp Beta app you can be one of the first to try the new updated features. As always, messages and calls are still protected with end-to-end encryption. With this encryption, no one who is not in your chats or outside of WhatsApp will be able to read or listen to them.

The application is UWP instead of Electron which gives it a beginning pretty Quick. It also has the latest Mica transparency effects that allow the wallpaper to be glimpsed with the app. Another notable improvement is that you can now receive notifications when the app is closed, unlike the previous version that did not have this function.