Facebook’s instant messaging application WhatsApp, which currently has more than 2 billion users, continues to add improvements with every update. The app is already part of the Zuckerberg Metaverse and now has a renewed desktop application available with which we do not need to have the mobile connected to work.
Supports multi-device function
It has long been rumored that WhatsApp was working on a new desktop app for Windows. The application has a series of improvements that include being based on UWP, notifications that work when the application closes and a new writing panel function, as well as being compatible with the new WhatsApp Multi-device function. This new function allows us to use it without our phone needing to be connected to the Internet.
Downloading the WhatsApp Beta app you can be one of the first to try the new updated features. As always, messages and calls are still protected with end-to-end encryption. With this encryption, no one who is not in your chats or outside of WhatsApp will be able to read or listen to them.
The application is UWP instead of Electron which gives it a beginning pretty Quick. It also has the latest Mica transparency effects that allow the wallpaper to be glimpsed with the app. Another notable improvement is that you can now receive notifications when the app is closed, unlike the previous version that did not have this function.
New features
The new configuration of the WhatsApp desktop application includes the following features:
- In the account section you can manage your privacy (blue check, who can see the profile photo etc.) and security with end-to-end calls.
- In the chat section we can archive all chats with a single click and delete all chats.
- Through notifications we can customize the sound we want for messages and groups.
- It is also possible to select what content we want to download, or not, automatically.
As we have already mentioned, this new desktop application is also compatible with the new Multi-device function of WhatsApp. One of the main problems that we could find in WhatsApp Web is that it worked depending on the Connection on our mobile phone. If we were in a place where we did not have coverage or the Internet connection did not work correctly, it would not work well either on the mobile or on the computer.
With the new WhatsApp Multi-device tool we can use several devices at the same time to see our chats, reply to messages and send all kinds of content. Now it is possible to talk on WhatsApp from the computer without having to use our smartphone. In addition, we will not necessarily have to have our mobile near or even turned on or connected to the Internet. And these would be all the functions and news that we can start using with the new desktop application for WhatsApp, Facebook’s instant messaging service that little by little is including improvements so that its usability continuously improves.