Yesterday Microsoft announced the arrival on the market of Windows 11 SE, a new version of Windows 11 that will accompany the ‘Pro’ and ‘Home’ versions And it competes directly with Chrome OS on Google’s Chromebooks.

This operating system is intended for the education sector and will be used in low-cost school laptops. We had already heard rumors about it and now Windows 11 SE is a reality. You can download the new wallpaper in high resolution and uncompressed in this link, which has been shared Tom Warren on his Twitter profile.

A single layout you can use in Windows 11





While Windows 11 has a wide variety of wallpapers that you can download, Windows 11 SE has only one. It is similar to the Bloom that Windows 11 already comes with, but instead of being all blue, it comes with different colors such as pink, yellow, purple, red and blue.

It is a colorful background (like the one in the previous photo) and although you are not going to have this new version, because it requires a new laptop, such as the Surface Laptop SE, intended exclusively for the educational sector, what you can get for yourself is this new so cheerful wallpaper.

A simplified version to study in primary and secondary school





If you have not yet heard of Windows 11 SE, it is a reduced version of the operating system aimed at primary and secondary students, and that coexists with other educational offerings of the company. Give up things like the Microsoft Store and widgets, and you will see that the applications open in full screen. The idea is to simplify the experience for children.

It should be remembered that, although there had previously been an “S mode” in Windows 10 that sought to guarantee the stability of school systems by restricting the installation of applications only to those present in the Microsoft Store, This experiment was abandoned for contributing little more than frustration to those responsible for the schools. at a time when the number of applications available was much less than now.

With this version of the operating system it is the ICT administrators of the schools who decide which applications are installed in each team; updating of each of them may be done outside of school hours.