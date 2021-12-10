You can now download the Matrix experience for free and we will tell you what it is about

Days ago an app called The Matrix awakens that was hidden in the PlayStation Store code of PlayStation 5 and suspicions were immediately unleashed as to whether it would be a fit game or some other kind of experience.

Later, it was communicated through official channels that the app could be pre-downloaded in Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X and S not to waste time when it was executable and now that The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience It can already be enjoyed, we are in a position to say first-hand what it is about.

We downloaded the app on PlayStation 5 and saw that on this platform it weighs 25.21 GB.

When executing the app, it starts a sequence in which we see Keanu reeves Y Carrie Anne Moss playing themselves and their iconic characters to throw off stereotypical speeches from the Matrix, adjusted to the way video games involve creation of realistic virtual versions of people and worlds, in a context characterized by the search for rejuvenation via digital tools.

What follows is a sequence of action in which users play a protagonist who initially accompanies Neo and Trinity on a car trip and then must shoot the agents that are on the prowl.

Once the action sequence is concluded (reminiscent of the freeway level of Enter the Matrix), users are left at their mercy in a open world to freely explore and witness the implemented technologies for Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the Epic Games graphics engine.

Nanite (virtualized micropoligonal geometry), Metahuman (next generation digital humans), MetaSounds (procedural audio generation), World Partition (open world automatic transmission), Mass AI (simulation of 20,000 vehicles throughout the city) and more are the center of this tech demo.

Users can explore the city walking or on board vehicle and they will witness the aforementioned technologies, of which it is possible to make some adjustments in real time with the support of a pop-up menu.

In addition to this, they can make use of a aerial view to move more freely through the open world.

It is clear that The Matrix awakens It is a vehicle for showing off Unreal Engine 5, but beyond that it’s a nice justification to see Reeves and Moss in interactive versions again and to pave the way for The Matrix Resurrections, whose premiere will be on December 22, 2021.