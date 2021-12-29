The Epic Games Store promotion of the mystery game is coming to an end. Fans can claim the free game revealed today, which will be available until tomorrow, December 30. A new free game, rumored to be the final Tomb Raider trilogy, will be available on December 30 and will be available in the store until January 6, ushering in a new year of free titles on the Epic Games Store.

Still, it has been a good month for Epic Games Store users who have been keeping an eye on free games day after day. Now, the last game that will be free until December 30 is Salt and Sanctuary. This is a 2D action RPG with hand-drawn visuals and is apparently inspired by FromSoftware’s Souls series. Sometimes this makes the games feel more derivative than contributing your own insight, but that’s not the case here. Thanks to its influences, its own gameplay and art style, and its own twists on the genre, Salt and Sanctuary launched to generally favorable reviews.

Salt and Sanctuary includes RPG elements such as origins, classes, stat building, and skill trees, as well as co-op and versus mode features. There are tons of items and weapon categories, including two-handed, sword and board, magic, and ranged attacks. Overall, it is a very customizable RPG and can compete with the best RPGs that followed.

Being free on the Epic Games Store today, it’s an easy recommendation for any RPG fan, especially those who enjoy 2D games like Metroid Dread and Hollow Knight. However, the thing does not have to end there. Salt and Sacrifice, its sequel, was announced earlier this year at the Summer Game Fest, which means fans of the original have something to look forward to. Like all good sequels, Salt and Sacrifice expands the realm through a new world, a new period of time, and with a new responsibility: to be a Marked Inquisitor.

This greater reach is likely the result of the expansive vision of the first game. Salt and Sanctuary is known to have been designed with greater complexity in mind first, but was shortened due to the developer’s small size. Nonetheless, it captured the hearts and minds of many RPG fans, and now, thanks to the Epic Games Store, it could capture a few more before the end of this year.