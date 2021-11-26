This graphics card stands out for the fact of using liquid cooling to cool its powerful GPU, the Navi 21 XTXH , a bined version of the same GPU used in the standard RX 6900 XT and with just the same configuration. What’s so special about it? The fact that it can reach higher clock speeds, but due to the binning process these are scarce, which makes them more expensive.

Until relatively recently if you wanted to have an AMD RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled to mount on your Gaming PC then you could only get it inside pre-built computers. In other words, since most of one thing is also of another it was impossible to get one to mount it inside your own PC.

Yes, it is possible to get this powerful AMD graphics card in the European market, specifically in the German MindFactory store, where a custom version manufactured by PowerColor is currently on sale for € 1749, although in very limited units. This is a surprise since we did not expect such a graphics card for the gaming market, indeed, AMD has not officially made any announcement.

What is it that differentiates this AMD RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled of the standard model? Well, at the GPU level, nothing, since it has the same configuration of 80 Compute Units with 128 MB of Infinity Cache, however, the new model can reach higher clock speeds, however, it does not reach them due to lower consumption and hence the liquid cooling system, which is also used to cool GDDR6 memory.

The lower temperatures reached allow you to set your Game Clock to 2250 MHz and from Boost to 2435 MHz, in comparison with the 2015 MHz and the 2250 MHz of the standard RX 6900 XT respectively. Which means that the liquid-cooled model runs at Boost speed all the time. And what about GDDR6? Well, this has gone from a speed of 16 Gbps to 18 Gbps, so the bandwidth between GPU and VRAM is now 576 GB / s.

Candy for the miners

If we reflect a bit we will see that it is more than clear that the RX 6900 Liquid Cooled was designed for AMD itself and its partners to sell to mining RIGs and not for the gaming market, so the appearance for the gaming market is anecdotal, it is more violates the conditions on the sale of this model of graphics card that AMD gave a few months ago, but since there is a PowerColor model it is clear that they have retracted this limitation.

Taking into account that the RX 6900 XT had an official price of 1000 euros, increased to much more the effects of mining, the fact that its Liquid Cooled version sells for almost 1800 euros makes it out of the economic range of the fans to video games on PC. The key is this model? Being able to continuously maintain the Boost speed of the standard model and faster VRAM, which is key for mining.