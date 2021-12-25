Yellow stools: what are the causes?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Yellow stools do not have the usual color, which is usually dark brown. There are multiple causes of yellow stool and all of them coincide with an alteration of intestinal transit or absorption.

Although fats make up a part of the composition of human fecal matter, they should not be in the amount capable of turning them yellow. The presence of abundant fat in the stool It gives them a bad smell, buoyancy and foam, in addition to the characteristic color.

The causes vary from those associated with eating or stress episodes to pathologies that affect the functioning of the intestine, such as celiac disease. Also liver pathologies are capable of causing this symptom.

We are going to see the most frequent causes why a person has yellow stools. Remember that it is better to consult a professional to find the origin of the alteration if it does not disappear in a short time.

Excess fat intake

A diet with an excessive consumption of fats can cause yellow stools, since the high concentration of lipids prevents their proper digestion. In addition to altering digestion, intestinal transit is accelerated, which delays absorption.

In the end, the stool turns yellow due to the high concentration of fats. The more liquid consistency is due to the speed at which they pass through the intestinal loops.

When evaluated microscopically, the presence of accumulated fat droplets in the stool can be evidenced.

Stress

Stress episodes alter the autonomic nervous system, keeping the sympathetic system in constant activity. This leads to an increase in peristalsis.

Initially, accelerated intestinal transit causes watery diarrhea with little content. But when it is prolonged and prevents the absorption of fats, it produces yellow stools with decreased consistency.

Stress and nervousness accelerate peristalsis. That is why there are intestinal symptoms before episodes of anxiety.

Medication use

There are drugs that can cause yellow stools because They act by decreasing the absorption of fat at the intestinal level. One of them is orlistat, indicated for obesity treatments.

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a product of severe gluten intolerance causing inflammation and intestinal malabsorption. This happens when you eat foods that have protein.

These foods include wheat, rye, and barley. Intestinal malabsorption caused by inflammation prevents the absorption of fats, which culminates in yellow stools due to the high concentration of lipids.

It manifests as diarrhea alternating with constipation, nausea, bloating, and fatigue.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

In irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea with yellow stools is caused by episodes of constipation alternate with diarrhea by acceleration of intestinal transit. It is a chronic condition that is related to episodes of stress and its symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating and gas.

Intestinal infections

In these cases, yellow stools are the result of inflammation in the intestinal walls preventing the absorption of fat. Intestinal infections they can be bacterial, viral or parasitic. However, this phenomenon is especially associated with Escherichia coli Y Giardia lamblia.

Enteritis due to Escherichia coli

This relatively common enteritis refers to inflammation of the small intestine by bacteria Escherichia coli. It lives naturally in the walls of the human intestines. However, some strains can cause food poisoning.

One form of presentation is the product of the consumption of contaminated food that was not properly washed and cooked. It is something that is associated with traveler’s diarrhea.

Its symptoms are as follows:

Diarrhea with yellow stools, sometimes with mucus and blood.

Abdominal distension.

Loss of appetite

Diffuse abdominal pain.

Abundant gases.

Fever.

Giardiasis

Giardaisis is inflammation of the small intestine due to infection with Giardia lamblia. Like enteritis due to Escherichia coli, is produced by the consumption of food or water contaminated with the parasite.

It manifests with yellow stools, explosive and very watery, smelly diarrhea, intestinal cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and weight.

Changes in the liver or gallbladder

Liver diseases, such as hepatitis or cirrhosis, decrease the amount of bile that enters the intestine. It also happens with the presence of stones in the gallbladder or with cholecysititis.

Bile is a substance that is produced in the gallbladder and is released in the intestine to facilitate the digestion of fats through its emulsion. It is the key in the characteristic color of normal stools.

Due to the deficit in the digestion of fats, they are expelled in the stool causing the yellow color or paleness. Other symptoms are associated, such as abdominal pain, bloating, yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes, and darkening of the urine.

Pancreas problems

Here we will include the following tables:

Chronic pancreatitis.

Cystic fibrosis.

Pancreatic cancer.

Blockage of the pancreatic duct.

The pancreas takes care of synthesize pancreatic juice that includes enzymes that are released in the small intestine and they participate in the digestion of food. That is why the absence of pancreatic juice causes yellow stools.

When other symptoms are associated, such as pain in the middle abdomen that continues in a band towards the back, weight loss, alteration in sugar metabolism and changes in skin color, it is an alarm for a possible oncological process.

Pancreatic cancer is a pathology that is difficult to diagnose, since symptoms appear when the condition is advanced.

Yellow stools are different from the normal characteristic color of stool. Therefore, they denote an alteration in intestinal physiology.

The ideal is to always go to a medical consultation, especially if they do not improve after 2 days. When there are associated signs, such as fever, colic, weight loss, bloating, or mucus and blood in the stool, immediate attention is required.

It is important to note that in children, yellow, brown and green tones are common and common in the stool. They do not represent any sign of alarm. In fact, in infants mustard yellow is the usual color.

To avoid yellow stools, it is preferable to reduce your intake of fats and processed foods. Also, drink plenty of water and consume easily digestible products, such as fruits, cooked white rice, fish and white meat.

It should be noted that carrots, sweet potatoes, and turmeric also cause yellow stools.

