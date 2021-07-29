Yammer launches its new communities in Microsoft 365

Yesterday Microsoft advertised new Yammer communities and integration with Viva solutions. The goal is for companies to be able to work in a hybrid work environment with all Microsoft tools at their fingertips. In addition, the Redmond giant has indicated certain improvements that are coming to Teams.

Yammer launches new communities and interactions with Teams

“Yammer usage doubled year over year and now has tens of millions of monthly active users around the world. The new integrations and capabilities will bring these experiences from the community and scale directly into Viva, offering immediate value and growth opportunities for our customers. We’re bringing big improvements to Yammer, including communities, open conversation, and discovery experiences to Viva »explained Jeff Teper, corporate vice president of Microsoft 365.

Hybrid work has become part of our lives and Microsoft wants their services to interact with each other. Microsoft plans to implement its application integration Yammer Communities at Microsoft Viva and other Office applications in the coming months. First, the feed de Viva Connections Now you will have all the announcements and conversations from the community in the form of interactive discussions. The Viva Connections app will also allow users to comment on news posts and interact with their communities.

Users will be able to open a more detailed topic page that will include community discussions, question and answer cards, and all information about experts based on their participation in Yammer communities. On the Live Themes page, employees will also see an option to ask questions, and the application will automatically assign dedicated experts to answer them.

The application Communities for Microsoft Teams It is also being improved, with the tool adding support for some new features and functionality, such as deep linking, notifications, and suggested communities.

Outlook will also have access to Yammer

In addition to these improvements, Microsoft today announced that it is adding Yammer communities to Outlook on the web. This new Communities application will soon allow Outlook users to join live events, interact with colleagues in conversations, and more directly within the Outlook application.

In addition, the Redmond giant has indicated that it also Yammer Communities is coming to Outlook for Windows. It seems that the mail application could also be a hub for multiple services.

Microsoft Teams is also receiving technical support for a new experience of questions and answers. This will allow presenters to have an open or moderated question and answer session during virtual meetings. Thanks to this feature, participants can ask and answer questions before and during a meeting. The app will allow designated presenters and organizers Pin posts, moderated chats, screen replies, and pick the best replies.

This Q&A experience is currently available in private preview and will start rolling out to the general public in the next month. This feature could be beneficial for large meetings, workshops, community events, presentations, and webinars.