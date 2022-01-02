At first glance it looks like an ordinary mouse. But inside it hides a 1 TB size SSD, where you can install your favorite games.

Everyone the rats they usually have a small memory of a few KB in size, to store different configurations. But it is not very common that they go further.

The problem of storing data in a mouse is the weight. If we put a memory chip, no matter how small, will always add weight to the mouse, which can be counterproductive if it is a gaming mouse that requires speed of movement.

Although many of them carry weights that can be put on or taken offprecisely because weight is needed for the mouse to brake accurately.

We assume that the XPG company has taken all this into account to create XPG Vault, the first mouse ever with 1 TB of storage.

Actually inside the mouse there is a SSD with 1 TB of space with a read capacity of 985 MB / s, as explained in the press release.

This storage space will be connected to the PC through the USB Type C cable itself.

It is the only technical data it provides, so we do not know what type of mouse it is. If it is focused on gaming, working, or both.

But this TB of storage will not only be used to save files. In the same note it is indicated that the mouse includes “a software launcher that promises to make your game libraries conveniently portable“.

It does not explain what it is about, but it seems that this software It will allow you to install games on the mouse’s SSD, and run them from there.

In theory, the mouse can be connected to any computer, and play games without having to install them on your PC.

It’s an interesting idea, although it remains to be seen how it works in practice, and how the weight of the SSD affects mouse use.

XPG Vault, the mouse with 1 TB of storage, will be presented at CES 2022 (if held …).