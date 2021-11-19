This week the Rafa Nadal Foundation is celebrating its tenth anniversary since its founding, having witnessed 10 years of “Social impact” and of “long-term commitment”. The fact is that, after an event that took place this Wednesday, today they had a dinner with various personalities, which was attended by the tennis player accompanied by his wife, Xisca Perelló, who has managed to steal all the prominence of this event.





The fact is that for this occasion in which they have extended the red (or rather green) carpet, the couple has posed that great and where Xisca wore a long black velvet dress with gathered, long sleeves, round neck and opening to one side of Maje which is priced at 295 euros.

A look that has been completed with shiny pumps and a contrasting silver clutch and a smooth ponytail, something very innovative since she always wears her loose wavy hair.





Definitely, Xisca Perelló has managed to inspire us, since this dress is an absolutely perfect option, for example, to impress anyone this Christmas and succeed both at family dinners and with friends.

Photos | Gtres