The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is the most advanced scale of the brand, a system capable of weighing variations of 5 grams with an official price of 29.99 euros. A price that stays at just over half, 16.93 euros, if you take advantage of the current offer of PcComponentes.

Xiaomi 21907, Mi Body Compositscale 2, White

The perfect tool to take care of your health





The Mi Body Composition Scale is a smart scale. With it and using the Mi Fit application – in the absence of the final update and conversion to Xiaomi Health – you can record and review up to 13 metrics of your body thanks to its BIA chip.

You can set your weight in kilograms or pounds and you can synchronize different Mi Watch bracelets and watches using Mi Fit. Of course, it is essential to weigh yourself barefoot for the correct reading of your health.





With a Mi account and Bluetooth connection you can record parameters such as your weight, your BMI o Body Mass Index, your index of muscle mass, your index of bone mass (bone mineral weight), your level of body fat, visceral fat (the most dangerous, located in the abdominal region around the soft organs), your water level, basal metabolism, in addition to the body scores and body type based on the indices of muscle, fat and other parameters recorded such as age , height or amount of exercise usually performed.

It is evident that this scale cannot be compared to a medical exam, laboratory test or endocrine study, but it can guide us to help us take care of our health, maintain a stable weight and know if we drink enough water or eat an excess of fatty foods.