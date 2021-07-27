After debuting in China at the end of March, Xiaomi has presented in the Global market the, its first outdoor surveillance camera with a built-in battery and also IP65 certification.

Among the features of this new Xiaomi outdoor surveillance camera we find a sensor capable of record at 1080p with a 130º angle of view. In addition, it has dynamic WDR technology and an aperture of F / 2.1 capable of offering us great quality even in low light environments.

All this is completed with a mode of night vision capable of detecting and viewing up to 7 meters away. With this, in addition to monitoring our home or business under adverse weather conditions, the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p will do it at night.

Beyond that, the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 1080p has a autonomy of up to 90 days normal use and a indoor receiverr capable of storing recordings on a TF Card, in external storage through a USB A or USB C port or in remote storage via network.

Price and availability

For the moment the price of this new outdoor surveillance camera is unknown from Xiaomi. Even so, it is very likely that in the next few days it will be officially announced, especially now that it already appears in the Xiaomi official website for the Global market.