If you are looking for an electric bike, look no further. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike is one of the best, and now also one of the cheapest.

With an unconventional design, but designed to maximize effort and reduce battery consumption, Xiaomi folding electric bike does not leave anyone indifferent.

You can get the Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike folding electric bike with 500 euros discount. It only costs 499 euros, its historical minimum price. Sold and shipped free by Amazon in one day.

Made with aircraft grade aluminum alloy, it only weighs 14.5 Kilos, very little for a bike with batteries and electric motor, which add weight.



This 250W power bike offers up to 45km of autonomy in assisted pedaling mode, a great help for urban mobility when there are many slopes to overcome.

In addition se folds in 6 easy steps, reducing its size by half. Ideal to take it on the subway, or put it in the trunk of the car and use it wherever you want.

Have a 250W 36V motor that provides a speed of 25 km / h, the maximum allowed by law. It is ideal for climbing hills or helping you travel long distances.

The autonomy reaches 45 km / h. It has also been adapted to the new VMP 2021 traffic regulations.

Thanks to the force sensor located on the rear wheel, you get more power with less effort, and less battery drain.

It has a 1.8-inch multifunctional panel that allows you to see the speed, speed mode, power, lock status, distance, pedaling rate, and even calories consumed.

It has a 1.8-inch multifunctional panel that allows you to see the speed, speed mode, power, lock status, distance, pedaling rate, and even calories consumed.

It is an elegant, folding electric bicycle, made with premium materials, which also offers great autonomy. And it’s half price!

