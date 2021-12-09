Through the social network Weibo, a blogger has reported that Xiaomi is conducting tests with a 200 million pixel photographic sensor developed by Samsung and that we would soon see in the market.

According to information shared by the Weibo user, this technology is expected to be present in the company’s mid-range devices. However, which sensor are you talking about specifically?

200 megapixels for Xiaomi’s upper-middle range

The blogger reported that Xiaomi is conducting tests with the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. According to the report, this 200 million pixel sensor would have a 0.64 micron unit pixel area and will also support the syntax ChameleonCell of pixels.

To give you an idea, a 200 million pixel sensor from Samsung has the ability to synthesize 1.28 micron pixels to create up to 50 million pixel tests. They are also capable of synthesizing 2.56 micron pixels to generate up to 12.5 million pixel tests.

It is not the first time that Xiaomi tests with a sensor with so many megapixels. During 2019 they launched the sensor ISOCELL Bright HMX, a 100 megapixel technology developed by Xiaomi and Samsung, which was introduced in the Xiaomi CC9 Pro series. The sensor capabilities were very impressive. In fact, DxOMark awarded the Xiaomi CC9 Pro Premium Edition terminal the first place in its ranking.

Now, with the apparent arrival of 200 megapixel sensors, it is very likely that it will come close a new era in imaging performance. For now, we can only hope that Xiaomi provides some kind of official information in this regard.

Via | MyDrivers