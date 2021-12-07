Xiaomi has once again updated the charging animation of its smartphones and this time it has done it maintaining almost the same design but adding more information with respect to the supplied charging power.

This is how they have let us know since XIAOMIUI, showing us the first images of this new loading animation presented in the latest Closed Beta published by Xiaomi in China and that we will soon end up seeing in the Global version.

This is the new charging animation that will come to your Xiaomi

As we can see under these lines, Xiaomi has updated the MIUI loading animation, keeping the same style but with a more striking design. The lighting effect is now wider, with a greater “electricity” effect.

What’s more, Xiaomi has removed the text “My Turbo Charge” from the charging animation to incorporate an indicator of the power that is being supplied. In this way we can know if our smartphone is reaching the maximum allowed or what power is being charged.

In summary, a small update that beyond the aesthetic presents a great utility in the face of know the status of the fast charge of our smartphone. Probably this novelty comes along with the stable version of MIUI 13.