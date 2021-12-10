You could say that the arrival of MIUI 13 is already official. Although Xiaomi has not announced it as such, it has dropped it in its latest MIUI 12.5 beta, ending this version and anticipating the arrival of something new.

This is how they have let us know since XIAOMIUI, who have published the CHANGELOG of the last beta published by Xiaomi and in which The end of MIUI 12.5 and the imminent arrival of MIUI 13 are reported.

MIUI 13, just around the corner

New icons, a revamped control center and in general, a more polished and minimalist interface. This is part of the news that we will see in MIUI 13 and that They will be officially presented this December in China.

“Due to the adjustment of the software system architecture, the development version of MIUI will be suspended for a period of time from December 13, beautiful things are about to happen.” This is how the CHANGELOG of the latest beta published by Xiaomi begins.

With this we can say that Xiaomi terminates MIUI 12.5, at least in China, giving rise to a more than imminent arrival of MIUI 13. It would not be surprising if this week we know the first details officially.

Source | XIAOMIUI