It’s official, Xiaomi has just released the latest Chinese MIUI 12.5 ROM, specifically about version 21.12. With this, the beta program of said version is terminated for concentrate all efforts on MIUI 13.

MIUI 13 will be official in a matter of weeks, according to rumors

MIUI 13 has been ringing for a long timeIn fact, some of the most important executives of Xiaomi have also spoken about this version so long awaited by users. In fact, a few days ago we took out the crystal ball and talked about what we would like this version to integrate.

In the notes of the latest MIUI 12.5 beta The paralysis of the deployment of Android 12 is appreciated in the following devices: Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Mi 10 Lite Zoom, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (Mi 10T Lite), Redmi Note 11 Pro, this is a temporary suspension, although the process will continue very soon.

Keep in mind that not all mobile phones will update to MIUI 13. This is because it is a heavier system and requires more power, so it is likely that in the event that our smartphone was updated, this it would start to work much slower.

Now we just have to wait for Xiaomi to officially present MIUI 13, which is expected to happen next December 28th, during the presentation of the Xiaomi 12.

More information | Xiaomiui