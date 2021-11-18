Xiaomi has started testing the first stable versions of MIUI 13 And for this it has developed different variants for a total of seven of its latest smartphones, including the Xiaomi Mi 11.

As we have already told you on numerous occasions, MIUI 13 is just around the corner, being next December the one chosen by Xiaomi to carry out its official presentation.

The countdown begins: the first versions of MIUI 13 are here

As we can read through XIAOMIUI, Xiaomi has started the first tests of the stable version of MIUI 13, starting with seven of its latest smartphones that, as usual, belong to its high-end range.

Between the first devices to be updated We find the Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10S, Redmi K40 (POCO F3), Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro (Xiaomi Mi 11i).

In this way, Xiaomi confirms which will be the first devices that will update to this new version of MIUI, which according to rumors will focus on correcting errors, in turn integrating a totally different design from MIUI 12.

In summary, the arrival of MIUI 13 seems to be much closer than expectedIt is very likely that in the next few days the company will confirm the debut date and the first details.