Just a few days ago, Xiaomi discreetly presented the Soundbar 3.1 through its social networks, a soundbar that promises to be the most powerful presented by the company to date and of which we still lacked a lot of information to know, including if it would end up reaching the Global market or not.

Luckily, the Asian firm has just revealed all the features that accompany its new high-performance soundbar, a product that It will be put on sale globally and we can tell you absolutely everything about it in the absence of its official price and date of availability.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 86 x 11.5 x 6 cm (Soundbar)

21 x 29.7 x 37 cm (Subwoofer)

7.85 kg AUDIO 3x full-range speaker

3x Tweeter

1x 6.5 “Woofer TOTAL POWER 430 W SOUND TECHNOLOGIES 3.1 channels

Dolby Audio

DTS Virtual: X Sound CONNECTIVITY Wireless subwoofer

Bluetooth 5.0

1x HDMI input

1x HDMI output

1x Optical input

1x Coaxial input

1x USB

NFC OTHERS OLED Dot-matrix display

HDMI cable included

Bluetooth remote control

Five AI sound modes PRICE N / A

Wireless connectivity is key in this product

In itself, this new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 does not stand out excessively for its design, since we are facing a conventional soundbar to which certain very interesting differential touches have been added. Among them, we can see a small OLED Dot-matrix panel integrated directly into the bar grill itself, an ingenious and aesthetically beautiful solution.





Another remarkable point of its design is that It has a surface with NFC connectivity at the top, something that will be tremendously useful when it comes to sending content through our mobile device simply by bringing it closer to this area without having to configure anything at all.

On that top tWe also have a keypad to control aspects of content playback and product turning off and on., while in the posterior area we find a wide physical connectivity in which we find:

HDMI input

HDMI output

Optical input

Coaxial input

USB socket





Of course also We have Bluetooth connectivity and a remote control from which we can manage all the product configurationsFrom turning it off and on, managing its audio modes, controlling the presence of low frequencies, raising and lowering the volume, and more.

And since we are talking about audio, we have to review the benefits that this product offers at the power level. The Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 It features a configuration of three full-range speakers, three Tweeters and a 6.5 “wireless external woofer, a set that is capable of delivering a maximum power output of up to 430 W, the largest that we have seen in this type of equipment within the Xiaomi ecosystem.





In addition, this power comes accompanied by different audio enrichment technologies such as its Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X Sound support and up to five AI playback modes that configure the product to achieve the best possible quality in terms of sound.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1





As we have commented at the beginning of this post, the new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 has been officially presented through the official Xiaomi Global website, so It is confirmed that this will be a product that we can enjoy outside the borders of China. Of course, we will have to be patient, since the company has not given information about its price or its availability date, so we will be attentive to any information that arises in this regard.

