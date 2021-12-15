Xiaomi has several devices ready to present in the coming weeks. Do not think that they are only high-end terminals, because there are also cheap mobiles very interesting. One of the most anticipated is the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022. This terminal will be presented as soon as the year begins and could be a strong blow to the budget mid-range. If Xiaomi manages prices well in Western markets it could be the most recommended cheap smartphone of the first months of 2022.

Leaked features of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022

One of the latest leaks reveals that the Redmi 10 version 2022 will arrive with a processor MediaTek Helio G70. It is not the G88 that was expected, but rather a slightly less powerful chip. This should not be a problem for the device, as it is decent hardware for the budget mid-range.

Most likely this processor will arrive together with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. Another confirmed detail is that your screen will be FullHD +, although it is unknown if it will have an advanced refresh rate.

The terminal will arrive with Android 11 and MIUI 12.5Bittersweet news, because at the beginning of 2022 MIUI 13 will already be a reality and Android 12 has been on the market for several months. Still, the official update may only arrive a few weeks later.

If Xiaomi offers a groundbreaking price, it could be one of the best options on the market in cheap mobiles from 150 to 200 euros / dollars. It’s time to wait to see what this one will offer Redmi 10 2022 finally and if it will be a great option within the mid-range market.