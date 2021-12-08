Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Frost-free Two Doors 186LThis is the name of the company’s new refrigerator, which with a more compact design than models such as the Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L, offers a great quality / price ratio.

With a size of 525x610x1.620mm and an internal volume of 186 liters, this new refrigerator is presented as one of Xiaomi’s cheapest options, all without forgetting any important detail.

Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Frost-free Two Doors 186L, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Frost-free Two Doors 186L has a two-door design: at the top we find a 120 liter cold holding zone and at the bottom a 66 liter freezer.

Among the characteristics of this new refrigerator we find a ventilation system with which the generation of frost is avoided (no-frost) and several sensors capable of alerting us in case its doors are left ajar.

Beyond that, the Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Frost-free Two Doors 186L generates a maximum noise of 38dB and it has several internal trays specially dedicated for meat or vegetables. Yes, we are before an unintelligent modelIn other words, it does not have WiFi nor can it be managed remotely.

Similarly, its price makes it a refrigerator with a very good quality / price ratio. He is currently in China for 1,499 yuan, about 209 euros To the change. That if, for now it is not expected to reach the Global market.