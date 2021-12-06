Beyond the expected Xiaomi 12, the company seems to have other plans. This is how they let us know from XIAOMIUI, where they assure that this week could be presented in China an unexpected Xiaomi 11 LE.

Apparently, This device has been certified in China under the TENAA certifying unit and it could have a lot to do with the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that we already know in the Global market, except for some other difference.

As added from Gizmochina, The Xiaomi 11 LE could be presented this December 9, with MIUI 12.5 and characteristics, as we said, very similar to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE presented some time ago.

In this way, the Xiaomi 11 LE could become an inexpensive device but with great potential thanks to its Snapdragon 780G or the Snapdragon 778G and thereby opening a market in the mid-premium range sector.

In summary, Xiaomi continues to flood the market with all kinds of devices, whether they are new as the Xiaomi 12 is expected to be, as well as certain rehashes like this same Xiaomi 11 LE that we could discover in a few days.