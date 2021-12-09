Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality EditionThis is the name of the new smartphone that Xiaomi has presented in China and that would be the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that we already know in the Global market, but with certain changes aimed at its storage variants.

The new Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition arrives in Xiaomi’s home country together with a design of just 6.81mm thick and weighing no more than 157 grams, positioning itself as the lightest and thinnest device in the entire company.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition, features and price

In detail, this new smartphone debuts in China together with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, being able to offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. Its resolution is FHD +, it has a maximum brightness of 800 nits and it has a DCI-P3 color gamut, being compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10 +.

Inside, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition mounts a Snapdragon 778G accompanied by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As a system we find MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In the cameras section, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition incorporates a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide angle and a 5MP macro lens capable of focusing 3cm away from the lens. To these is added a 20MP selfie camera.

Beyond that, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition has a battery of 4,250mAh with 33W fast charge, NFC, WiFi 6, infrared IR sensor, side fingerprint reader and Bluetooth 5.2. Of course, it lacks a 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of prices, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition debuts as follows: