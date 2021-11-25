This very high-performance tablet from Xiaomi stands out for its 11-inch screen with WQHD + resolution (3040 x 1440 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, especially good for working with your Xiaomi Smart Pen. In addition, it is also suitable for multimedia entertainment thanks to the fact that it is compatible with Dolby Vision, and has 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Black Friday is the time of year preferred by technology lovers, since for a whole week we can find incredible offers on many technological devices. Xiaomi was not going to be less, and this time it offers very interesting discounts using some coupons that we are going to tell you, but with the addition that in all cases the product ships from Spain , so the waiting times are shorter than usual.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC (manufactured at 7 nm, so it is very efficient), it has 6 GB of dedicated RAM and is available in variants with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage. It also has a large 8,720 mAh battery with a fast charging function that, according to the manufacturer, offers up to 5 days of autonomy playing music, 16 hours playing video or 10 hours of gaming.

During Black Friday 2021, you can purchase the 128 GB storage model for € 308.99 and the 256 GB model for € 352.99 using the discount coupon AEBF43. Also remember that the shipment is made from Spain, so the waiting time is very short and you will also avoid having any kind of problem with customs.

Take the POCO F3 5G at a scandal price

This smartphone had some controversy on the day of its launch, since it was a long-awaited terminal that it sold out in a few minutes after its launch. Now it is available, and during Black Friday you can also buy it with a more than generous discount that makes it a more interesting terminal if possible.

The POCO F3 5G stands out for its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), with a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits that will make you see the screen clearly even in direct sunlight. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is compatible with HDR10 +, making it an ideal smartphone for photography and multimedia content.

It is powered by an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and in this case it comes in two different versions, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and another with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Both versions are on sale using their corresponding discount code:

POCO F3 5G (6 GB + 128 GB) for € 233.49 with the code BFZBANX29

POCO F3 5G (8 GB + 256 GB) for € 256.99 with the code AEBF43

Xiaomi Redmi 9A, at a laughing price during Black Friday

We are facing a terminal that, by price, we could say that it is of the entry range, but you already know what Xiaomi is like and its technical specifications say that it is rather a mid-range with all of the law. It features a 6.53-inch Dot Drop display with HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) with 400 nits of typical brightness, and is powered by an 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB. of internal storage, more than enough for any daily task you need to do with your smartphone.

It also stands out for its huge 5,000 mAh battery that will give you great autonomy, as well as the possibility of unlocking it through facial recognition with AI. In the same way, we must also mention that it has a 13 Mpx rear camera with HDR and automatic focus, in addition to scene detection with AI.

During Black Friday, you can buy this Redmi 9A for just € 70.59 using the discount code BFZBANX9.

Get the Mi Air Purifier 3C EU cheaper than ever

All those who live in the center of big cities or even near the sea are aware of the problems that poor air quality can cause both in their health and in their electronic devices, especially in PCs (due to the sediments that are deposited hardware), so having a good quality air purifier can never be a bad idea.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C EU is now on sale, and guarantees cleaner air thanks to its high-efficiency three-layer filter, which together with its 360-degree air duct circulation system guarantees a flow of up to 320 meters. cubic per hour of pure air. In addition, it works with both Ok Google and Alexa, so you can easily program its operation from your smartphone.

During Black Friday, you can take it for just € 80.99 if you use the discount code BFZBANX9.