In addition to the new Redmi Monitor 27 Pro, Xiaomi has just introduced the new Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K, a monitor that has the particularity of mounting a 4K panel together with a PANTONE certification that is very unusual in this type of product in its price range.

At the moment, this device has been presented only in China, so it is unknown whether or not it will end up reaching the rest of the markets. Let’s see what this little beast hides from us for less than 500 euros to change.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K

XIAOMI MONITOR ULTRA CLEAR 4K DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 612.9 x 200 x 514.9 mm

6.44kg PANEL 27 “IPS LCD with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels)

100% sRGB

99% Adobe RGB

99% DCI-P3

PANTONE certified and DisPlayHDR 400 compatibility

TÜV Low Blue Light certification RESOLUTION 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) REFRESH FREQUENCY 60 Hz BRIGHTNESS 400 nits RESPONSE TIME 6 ms CONNECTIVITY 1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 2.1

2x USB-A

1x USB-C

3.5mm jack OTHERS Base with rotation up to 90 °

Manual panel lift

VESA type wall anchor PRICE 485 euros to change

A monitor for professional use





Everything we can tell you about this new Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K will be oriented towards the same: offer the maximum for professional use. For example, taking a look at its design we find a very well cared for aesthetics, with a lower base with the possibility of being able to rotate up to 90 ° for vertical placement and height adjustment, a dedicated “P” button that we can use to switch between its different color adjustment modes, and a fairly complete connectivity:





And, of course, the most important thing is found in its 27-inch panel with 4K resolution, and that is that this screen has a significant number of technologies and compatibility among which we find: 100% color coverage in the sRGB space, 99% in the Adobe RGB and 99% in the DCI-P3, PANTONE certified, DisPlayHDR 400 compatibility and TÜV Low Blue Light certification aimed at reducing visual fatigue caused by prolonged use of the equipment.





In addition, it has a 400 nits max brightness enough to perform a good performance in indoor lighting conditions, a refresh rate of only 60 Hz and a response time of 6 ms, somewhat more shortened specifications to be able to adjust its price without penalizing the overall quality of the panel.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K





The new Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K has been presented only in China, so it is unknown whether or not it will finally reach the Global market. Its official price is set at 3,499 yuan, about 485 euros to change, having as a launch offer the possibility of acquiring it for only 416 euros at the exchange rate.