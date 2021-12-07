Xiaomi does not stop surprising us with new and interesting products. An example of this is his new protective foil capable of significantly reducing harmful blue light released by televisions.

Per se, This new foil has arrived in the form of service in China and not as just another product., which can be purchased for implementation in the company’s own 55-inch televisions.

This is the protective film that Xiaomi has launched for its televisions

In detail, this first protective sheet is capable of reducing light waves from 380 to 450 nanometers emitted by televisions. These are the causes of causing some eye fatigue or even generating symptoms of eyestrain.

At the moment, this new service has only been launched in China and is priced at 299 yuan, about 42 euros To the change. After hiring, Xiaomi’s own service is the one that will travel to our home for subsequent installation.

For now, This curious service or product will only be available in China and will apparently expand its coverage to other sizes of televisions. In this way, Xiaomi intends to offer a higher quality service for its televisions, with the aim of improving our technological health.