Xiaomi has presented its new robot vacuum cleaner in China. We talk about Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping and Dragging Robot, a new model equipped not only with the most spectacular potential, but also with an anti-tangle system.

Unlike other models presented by Xiaomi, this new robot is capable of reaching 8,000Pa, thus offering a great suction power against all types of dirt, particles or remains of food, dust, etc.

Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping and Dragging Robot, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping and Dragging Robot is presented in China as a black robot vacuum cleaner, the upper part of which highlights its laser sensor able to obtain an accurate map of our entire home.

Inside we find a motor capable of offering a suction power of 8,000Pa, combined in turn with a large opening to which it has been provided with a razor brush in order to cut the hairs and ensure that they do not tangle.

In addition, we are faced with a robot vacuum cleaner with long-lasting scrubbing system that allows us to carry out several cleanings just by filling your water tank once. As far as autonomy is concerned, the new Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping and Dragging Robot is capable of cleaning an area of ​​180 square meters on a single charge.

Of course, it will not be until tomorrow, December 8, when the Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping and Dragging Robot goes on sale in CHina at a price of 2,299 yuan, about 319 euros. In addition, as an introductory offer, it can be purchased for 1,899 yuan, about 264 euros.