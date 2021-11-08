Although the Redmi K40 in Spain is nothing more than a POCO F3, in China this terminal has had up to four different iterations. And the Game Enhanced Edition is but the most popular version of this model.

Redmi was already the first mobile company to partner with Tencent to support the Call of Duty Mobile Major, the most important eSports competition (on mobile) in the Cal of Duty saga. This time, the Redmi K40 gaming review incorporates a series of exclusive items for fans of the shooter saga.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition teams up with COD Mobile





Developed by TiMi Studio Group (Pokémon UNITE, Arena of Valor, Honor of Kings), Call of Duty Mobile has become a strong candidate in the mobile eSports market.

And the shooter on most popular mobile phones on the planet, perhaps with permission from the PUBG battle royale, is the protagonist of this edition that has 12GB of RAM and 246GB of storage.

This model includes in the box both the Redmi K40 in its color version Silver Wing, such as an ID hairspray and gift card for an in-game “rare item”.

This review of the K40 is characterized by having a flexible OLED screen protected with Gorilla Glass 5, with 1.8mm bezels, 2.7mm chin, 120Hz high refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling.

Like its host model, this Game Edition version mounts a processor based on the Dimensity 1200 chip, along with a 5065 mAh battery compatible with 67 W fast charge. Despite its characteristics, as a whole the terminal barely weighs 205g.

It is, as Redmi said in its presentation last April, a terminal designed to play anywhere. It would be very strange, however, to see this model in our territory. At least for the moment it is exclusive to the Chinese market.