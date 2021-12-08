In recent days Xiaomi has not stopped launching new products. Although, yesterday we discovered the new Xiaomi Mijia Sweeping and Dragging Robot or the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 77 ″, today the company has launched a new smart control strip.

It’s about the Xiaomi Smart Power Strip 2, a strip made up of a total of five universal design sockets, that is, in them we can connect any type of plug, be it European, American, English, etc.

Xiaomi Smart Power Strip 2, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Smart Power Strip 2 arrives on the market with a size of 264x42x27mm and a fairly minimalist design. As usual, highlights the high strength ABS plastic and a predominant white color very characteristic of Xiaomi.

Among its technical characteristics, the new Xiaomi Smart Power Strip 2 has a 2,500W maximum power, 10A maximum current draw. Count with one 1.8 meter cable and as we said, a total of five shots of universal design.

But what is really interesting is found inside. Thanks to its connectivity Bluetooth BLE and its link with Xiaomi Home, we can manage its drive from our smartphone. In addition, it allows monitor energy consumption and admits voice commands.

The price of the new Xiaomi Smart Power Strip 2 is 69 yuan, about 9.6 euros and it will begin to be commercialized on December 12 in China. After that, it would be expected that we would see it for sale on AliExpress or other platforms.