Xiaomi Mijia Zhiwu Cooked Non-Stick WokThis is the name of the new wok-type pan that Xiaomi has launched for sale in China and is characterized by its large size and by having a totally non-stick surface.

Beyond smartphones, televisions and portable batteries, Xiaomi also has a wide variety of cooking products. An example of this is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer or this new frying pan that is ideal for any type of heat source.

Xiaomi Mijia Zhiwu Cooked Non-Stick Wok, price and availability

In detail, the new Xiaomi Mijia Zhiwu Cooked Non-Stick Wok has a size of 565x180mm and weighs a total of 2.1 kilograms. For its manufacture, Xiaomi has chosen to use materials such as «Blue shark«, A non-stick component made in the USA, which is also very resistant to wear and tear.

In itself, this new wok-type pan from Xiaomi has a total of three layers: Ceramic reinforced PTE, a high hardness PTFE interlayer and a last non-stick surface combined with high quality polymers.

Furthermore, the new Xiaomi Mijia Zhiwu Cooked Non-Stick Wok has been tested under more of 20,000 tests of different elements abrasives Thanks to this, its food use is certified against practically any food.

Beyond it, this new frying pan features an ergonomic handle and a multi-perforated lid It also has a special handle so that its use is more comfortable to use. Its price is around 40 euros To the change.