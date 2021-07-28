In addition to having incorporated two new battery and performance management modes, Xiaomi has improved MIUI security in the latest Closed Beta. Now,, having two antivirus definitions simultaneously.

After the launch of Beta V21.7.26, Xiaomi has unveiled the new way in which our device will be scanned for possible risks, making simultaneous use of the definitions provided by AVL and Tencent.

More security for our devices

As we can see in the following image contributed by MIUIes, Xiaomi has integrated new elements in the virus scan of its Security application. Now a new option called «Possible risks«.

But it does not finish here. If previously only the definition of malware provided by Tencent was used, now the AVL definition will also be used simultaneously, thus expanding the list of possible dangerous elements for the integrity and security of our device.

Thus, MIUI’s security scan will become much more extensive, all in order to avoid possible threats. Of course, at the moment this novelty is only available in the latest beta for the China ROM so it will still take some time to see it in the Global ROM.