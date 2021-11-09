Although we can find hundreds of desk chairs, gaming chairs and different solutions by collaborating manufacturers such as AutoFull on Youpin, this is the first time that Xiaomi files a patent related to a smart study chair.

This office chair collects a series of data about the user’s habits and adapts, adjusting the height and position of the backrest so that we are more comfortable at all times, while helping us to correct our posture.

A smart chair “made in Xiaomi”





As indicated in the original IT Home news, this chair it would be compatible with Xiaomi Home or any native app to control the height and position of the chair. However, it should be noted that at the moment we are only dealing with a patent and not the launch of a new product.

Apparently, this model would seek convenience and comfort, providing enough breathability for the skin and making use of the usual water-repellent layer to avoid sweating.

In the past we have already talked about smart chairs that have been a real success, such as the My Ergonomic Chair, or this other professional model developed by BeiKr and on sale for just 160 euros.