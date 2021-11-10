And it is a fact. Xiaomi has finished with the deployment of the MIUI 12.5 customization layer. After months of waiting, and after updating devices such as the Redmi 7 and the Redmi 9T, the Asian company puts an end to the arrival of the update to the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro It is the latest Xiaomi device to receive MIUI 12.5 Global Stable ROM. In this way, the terminal joins the rest of the company’s catalog that has the customization layer, and will begin to enjoy the greater performance, fluidity and autonomy offered by the update.
To be more specific, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has received the update V12.5.1.0.RJZMIXM. With this last step, Xiaomi officially closes the deployment of MIUI 12.5. If you haven’t received the update on your device yet, you can always download it manually. However, remember to make a backup copy to safeguard all your important documents.
Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices with MIUI 12.5
With the arrival of MIUI 12.5 to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, according to the official deployment schedule, there are no more devices to receive the new customization layer. Below we offer a list with all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO terminals that received MIUI 12.5:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 8
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 7
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 NFC
- LITTLE M3
- LITTLE F3
- POCO F2 Pro
It should be noted that many terminals on the list, especially those with more than 2 years old, they were not listed anywhere in the various update phases published by Xiaomi. So there is a small possibility that soon the company will surprise us with the update of other unforeseen devices.
For now, the Asian company will focus on bringing its users the version of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which is likely to reach many more devices than expected. All this as the launch of the MIUI 13 customization layer approaches.