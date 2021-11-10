And it is a fact. Xiaomi has finished with the deployment of the MIUI 12.5 customization layer. After months of waiting, and after updating devices such as the Redmi 7 and the Redmi 9T, the Asian company puts an end to the arrival of the update to the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro It is the latest Xiaomi device to receive MIUI 12.5 Global Stable ROM. In this way, the terminal joins the rest of the company’s catalog that has the customization layer, and will begin to enjoy the greater performance, fluidity and autonomy offered by the update.

To be more specific, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has received the update V12.5.1.0.RJZMIXM. With this last step, Xiaomi officially closes the deployment of MIUI 12.5. If you haven’t received the update on your device yet, you can always download it manually. However, remember to make a backup copy to safeguard all your important documents.

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices with MIUI 12.5

With the arrival of MIUI 12.5 to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, according to the official deployment schedule, there are no more devices to receive the new customization layer. Below we offer a list with all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO terminals that received MIUI 12.5:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8

Redmi Note 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 NFC

LITTLE M3

LITTLE F3

POCO F2 Pro

It should be noted that many terminals on the list, especially those with more than 2 years old, they were not listed anywhere in the various update phases published by Xiaomi. So there is a small possibility that soon the company will surprise us with the update of other unforeseen devices.

For now, the Asian company will focus on bringing its users the version of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which is likely to reach many more devices than expected. All this as the launch of the MIUI 13 customization layer approaches.