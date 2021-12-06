Among the latest highlights of MIUI we find the RAM expansion function. This, making use of the free internal storage, allows us to expand the RAM of the device in question by up to 3GB, thus improving its performance and fluidity.

Of course, Xiaomi has begun to eliminate this function in some of its devices. As they tell us from XIAOMIUI, Terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the Redmi K40 no longer have this option between MIUI settings.

A goodbye to the possibility of MIUI RAM expansion?

Apparently Xiaomi has been disabling the possibility of expanding the RAM in all those devices that have started to update to Android 12 in China, thus coinciding with the higher-end models.

Xiaomi removed Memory Extention feature on some devices (like Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 etc.) with Android 12 update but Mi 10 series still have this feature. pic.twitter.com/yWxxxmOrd1 – xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) December 4, 2021

For the moment it is unknown if it is a small temporary adaptation to Android 12. Otherwise, Xiaomi would be eliminating this MIUI functionality in its higher-end devices. The truth is that we would not miss her either.

Recall that Xiaomi began to integrate the possibility of RAM expansion in its smartphones with a greater number of resources, precisely those who need it the least, so perhaps we are faced with a logical adaptation of said functionality.

If you still don’t know if your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO device allows RAM expansion, don’t miss this tutorial where we tell you in detail how to make and earn up to 3GB of RAM, depending on your device.