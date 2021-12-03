In just a few weeks, probably next December 28, the new Xiaomi 12 will be presented in China, a new generation that will bring with it the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a design not very different from the Xiaomi Mi 11 according to its first high-quality renders.

From China we receive two new images that reveal a Xiaomi 12 not very innovative, which would have a slightly curved screen and a photographic module very similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10T Series submitted some time ago.

This would be the design of the new Xiaomi 12

As we can see in the following image, The Xiaomi 12 will have practically the same front design as its previous generation. Its size, at least in height, seems to be slightly shorter, resulting in a more manageable smartphone.

Where if we would see changes it would be in its back, specifically in its photographic module. This would be made up of a total of four cameras, the main one being a large 50MP sensor, located just above the rest of the cameras.

This first high-quality render is in turn based on a little scheme that has leaked into China and in which it is shown how the back of the Xiaomi 12 would be. That is, at the moment it is a simple leak without official attribution by Xiaomi.