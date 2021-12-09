It is not usual for a phone that has already been previously presented in the Global market to arrive later in the Chinese territory under a different name. This is precisely the case of the new Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition, a device that corresponds to the Chinese version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that we saw just a few months ago globally.

In this case, Xiaomi has focused the changes of this new edition on different variants of memories integrated into the equipmentBeyond that, everything else remains exactly the same as what we already knew.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition datasheet

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition SCREEN 6.55 “FHD + AMOLED 90 Hz, HDR10

Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM AND STORAGE 8GB of RAM LPDDR4X

128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage FRONTAL CAMERA 20 MP REAR CAMERAS Main: 64 MP (1 / 1.97 “, f / 1.79)

Ultra wide angle: 8 MP (f / 2.2, 119 °)

Macro: 5 MP (f / 2.4) BATTERY 4,250 mAh with 33W fast charge CONNECTIVITY WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Dual SIM 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.53 × 75.73 × 6.81mm

158 grams OTHERS Fingerprint reader on the side

Stereo sound PRICE From 278 euros to change

Few changes to the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

As we tell you, few changes we find in this new Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition with respect to its twin brother 11 Lite 5G NE. On an aesthetic level, everything remains intact, with a device that stands out for having a only 6.81mm thick, fingerprint reader on the side, quite predominant camera module in its rear area and a very contained weight of 158 grams.





Regarding its panel, we continue to maintain a diagonal of 6.55 inches with Full HD + resolution, refresh rate up to 90 Hz and we continue to maintain the same internal hardware with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 4,250 mAh battery with fast charge of up to 33W and a fairly complete connectivity in which we find details such as WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, etc.

The only change we see in its memory variants, since this device integrates a 8 GB RAM compared to the 6 GB of its brother 11 Lite 5G NE, and maintains the 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.





Regarding your camera setup, no change:

64 MP main sensor with aperture of f / 1.79

with aperture of f / 1.79 8 MP ultra wide angle lens with aperture of f / 2.2

with aperture of f / 2.2 5 MP Macro Lens with aperture of f / 2.4

with aperture of f / 2.4 20 MP front camera

Price and availability of the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition





The new Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition has just been presented in China, a market from which, at least in principle, it should not emerge, since globally we have already had the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE available for some time. Their official prices are as follows: