It is not usual for a phone that has already been previously presented in the Global market to arrive later in the Chinese territory under a different name. This is precisely the case of the new Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition, a device that corresponds to the Chinese version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that we saw just a few months ago globally.
In this case, Xiaomi has focused the changes of this new edition on different variants of memories integrated into the equipmentBeyond that, everything else remains exactly the same as what we already knew.
Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition datasheet
Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition
SCREEN
6.55 “FHD + AMOLED 90 Hz, HDR10
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
RAM AND STORAGE
8GB of RAM LPDDR4X
FRONTAL CAMERA
20 MP
REAR CAMERAS
Main: 64 MP (1 / 1.97 “, f / 1.79)
BATTERY
4,250 mAh with 33W fast charge
CONNECTIVITY
WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Dual SIM 5G
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
160.53 × 75.73 × 6.81mm
OTHERS
Fingerprint reader on the side
PRICE
From 278 euros to change
Few changes to the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
As we tell you, few changes we find in this new Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition with respect to its twin brother 11 Lite 5G NE. On an aesthetic level, everything remains intact, with a device that stands out for having a only 6.81mm thick, fingerprint reader on the side, quite predominant camera module in its rear area and a very contained weight of 158 grams.
Regarding its panel, we continue to maintain a diagonal of 6.55 inches with Full HD + resolution, refresh rate up to 90 Hz and we continue to maintain the same internal hardware with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 4,250 mAh battery with fast charge of up to 33W and a fairly complete connectivity in which we find details such as WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, etc.
The only change we see in its memory variants, since this device integrates a 8 GB RAM compared to the 6 GB of its brother 11 Lite 5G NE, and maintains the 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.
Regarding your camera setup, no change:
- 64 MP main sensor with aperture of f / 1.79
- 8 MP ultra wide angle lens with aperture of f / 2.2
- 5 MP Macro Lens with aperture of f / 2.4
- 20 MP front camera
Price and availability of the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition
The new Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition has just been presented in China, a market from which, at least in principle, it should not emerge, since globally we have already had the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE available for some time. Their official prices are as follows:
- Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition 8 + 128GB: 1,999 yuan, about 278 euros to change
- Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition 8 + 256GB: 2,299 yuan, about 320 euros to change