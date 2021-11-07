2021 has been a fantastic year for Xiaomi both in terms of sales and device launches. The Chinese company has launched some of the most interesting terminals in various segments such as the MI 11 Ultra for the top range -analysis-, the 11T for the high-end -analysis- and the Redmi Note 10S for the mid-range -analysis-.

However, of all the models launched, which have not been few, my favorite is the Xiaomi 11 Lite. And it is because it has a 6.55 “screen in a body of less than 160 grams and with a spectacular thickness and design.

We have analyzed both the 4G version and the 5G version, but it seems that the thing is not over because now we have a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition that we analyze below to see what changes and why it is launched on the market.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G New Edition Screen 6.55 “AMOLED panel | 2,400 x 1,080 pixels | HDR10 + compatibility | Flat panel | 90 Hz refresh and 240 Hz sampling Processor Snapdragon 778G RAM 6/8 GB LPDDR4X Storage 128/256 GB Main chambers 64 Mpx f / 1.8 main | 8 Mpx f / 2.2 wide angle | 5 Mpx f / 2.4 telemacro Frontal camera 20 Mpx f / 2.2 Battery 4,250 mAh | 33 W load | Charger in the box OS Android 11 + MIUI 12.5 Dimensions and weight 160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm | 158 grams Price 359 euros on Amazon

Sections of the analysis of the Xiaomi 11 Lite New Edition:

The thickness makes the difference and the panel is ideal for consuming content

The analysis of this Xiaomi 11 Lite New Edition will be, basically, like that of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, since they are the same phone in practically everything.

They share design, share screen, sound, battery and photographic section, so we are going to focus more on photo examples and objective tests so that we can see the main differences with the standard 5G model.

However, I do not want to go to those ‘laboratory’ tests without going back to talking about the design of this terminal, since it is always a pleasure to carry it in your pocket.

We are not talking about a compact mobileNot at all, since they are 16 centimeters high to accommodate a 6.55 “screen, but it is clear that it has something special and that in the backpack or pocket it feels very different from other models.

Weighs only 158 grams (one less than the standard 5G model) and every time I pick it up I still have that ‘wow’ effect of “how little this weighs.” I really like that feeling, as well as carry it without a cover thanks to its 6.8 millimeters thick.

There is a silicone case in the box and if your phones tend to fall, it is advisable to put it on, since the frames are made of plastic and it is not the most resistant material.

You already know that we do not have a headphone jack, but we do have a stereo speaker that offers a good experience and some buttons located on the right side that, I think, are at the correct height.

In the lock button is the capacitive fingerprint reader that offers a very fast response, as is customary in Xiaomi.

Now, let’s move on to the screen, since it is one of the great protagonists of this device. It is an AMOLED panel that It has Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and the aforementioned 6.55 “.

I find it a very good panel to view content in high definition (although Prime Video still does not work in FullHD due to Xiaomi codecs) and the response is also excellent.

It has 90 Hz and yes, we could ask for 120 Hz, but then the battery would suffer and we will see that there is not enough.

The tactile response is very good and for compatible games that reach that rate (because we will see that the processor does what it can with the most demanding), the truth is that 90 Hz are more than satisfactory.

It has a very high brightness with an average of 1,477.8 lux with a deviation of 58.2 lux and we will be able to see the content in full light outdoors without problem.

The Snapdragon 778G is the only change

The screen is identical to that of the 5G model from a few months ago, but inside there are things that change.

When a manufacturer changes a single component of their phone, they must rename it. Precisely, that is what has happened with this model and the reason is because, apparently, Qualcomm could not be meeting the demand for the Snapdragon 780G, which was the one that mounted the 11 Lite 5G, and Xiaomi has had to opt for the Snapdragon 778G.

It is a processor with a somewhat different configuration and has 4 cores at 2.4 GHz and four at 1.8 GHz. The 780G has a more modern configuration and similar to that of the top-of-the-range Qualcomm with a high-end core. 2.4 GHz, three 2.2 GHz and four 1.9 GHz performance.

The GPU of this model is the Adreno 642L, which looks like a ‘Lite’ model at a lower frequency than the one used in the 780G and these are the test results:

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite realme 8 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro Oppo Reno 4 Oppo Reno 4Z Oppo Reno 4 Pro Redmi Note 9T Processor SD 778G SD 780G SD 732G SD 720G SD 732G SD 765 Dimensity 800 SD 765 Dimensity 800U Geekbench 4 Single 3,492 3,582 2,232 2,647 – 2,887 2,525 2,844 – Geekbench 4 Multi 11,381 11,517 7,092 6,902 – 7,375 8,696 7,237 – Geekbench 5 Single 717 801 492 568 – 616 518 598 601 Geekbench 5 Multi 2,423 2,872 1,699 1,707 – 1,803 2,161 1,765 1,794 3D Mark 5,024 5,885 2,717 2,596 – 3,278 3,284 – – AnTuTu 492,417 520,065 289,214 287,264 290,775 325,121 309,446 323,134 294,894 PC Mark 8,632 9,942 8,052 8,999 8,186 7,998 7,720 7,803 8,780 Read: Some students are taking advantage of this feature of iOS 15 to steal notes | Technology

As we can see, it is above the Snapdragon 765, somewhat older, and the Snapdragon 720G of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G, but it is also somewhat behind, especially in GPU, of the Snapdragon 780G.

It is a difference that is there in the synthetic tests, but on a day-to-day basis the truth is that the performance has seemed very good to us.

We have the latest version of MIUI 12.5 and, as I say, everything goes smoothly and without problems, although you have to take into account a couple of things.

The first is that the memory used is UFS 2.2, which means in terms of copy and read speed.

Memory performance Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 9 Pro Little X3 Sequential write 427.22 MB / s 526.09 MB / s 211.26 MB / s 209.29 MB / s 102.88 MB / s 200.24 MB / s Sequential reading 636.95 MB / s 688.33 MB / s 416.95 MB / s 415.19 MB / s 420.32 MB / s 495.76 MB / s Random write 24.74 MB / s 28.72 MB / s 16.79 MB / s 19.38 MB / s 19.29 MB / s 14.73 MB / s Random read 19.25 MB / s 26.37 MB / s 16.66 MB / s 17.25 MB / s 14.06 MB / s 19.03 MB / s Copy speed in memory 4.92 GB / s 5.64 GB / s 4.93 GB / s 4.83 GB / s 4.75 GB / s 4.76 GB / s

The second is that still doesn’t have a proximity sensor. It uses the ultrasound and gyroscope system to turn off the screen in calls, but it is something that does not always work well and has not advanced from the original model.

In fact, the 11T Pro also uses this system, but new algorithms are seen to improve its operation that we have not noticed in this model.

For the rest and in terms of user experience, the truth is that I have not had problems with crashes or battery drain due to background apps that do not go to sleep.

Correct cameras with a good telemacro

After seeing that the processor is what changes in this new model, we return to something that remains exactly the same as in previous releases.

And it is that, the camera configuration is identical to that of the MI 11 Lite both 4G and 5G and we have a 64 megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor that is accompanied by an 8 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle and a 5 Mpx telemacro.

I like the main sensor and I think it does a good job in all conditions and the truth is that, despite not being the most modern sensor, the processing does things well.

For asking, I would have liked them to update with the 50 megapixel IMX 766, since it is a sensor that I love, but in the end we have a solvent result that gives an attractive touch to the photos.

The wide angle goes somewhat more unnoticed because it is the typical one that many manufacturers are mounting in the mid-range.

It’s only 8 megapixels and it’s not the sharpest on the market, but the software decently corrects both chromatic aberration and warp and tries at night, but in the end it’s a pretty tiny sensor that suffers in low light.

On the other hand we have the 5 megapixel telemacro, a sensor that Xiaomi is introducing in its latest phones and that, if you have to have a macro almost by force because the market demands it, better this than the one we see in most phones.

It is a 2x sensor limited to 10 centimeters as the maximum focusing distance and with which we will have to have good light and pulse, but that will allow us to achieve interesting results with a beautiful blur and good level of detail.

On the front we have a correct 20 megapixel camera for selfies.

And, in the video section we will be able to record. 4K30 maximum.

As we say, in this section we have no surprises and it is appreciated because without being the strongest point of the phone or the best in its price range, it defends itself wonderfully.

The same battery as its siblings for a very similar experience

The advantage of having a compact mobile is that it is very small and the advantage of having such a thin mobile is that it is … special in your hand. However, something that small and thin phones have in common is that the battery cannot be generous.

Due to space issues, a large capacity battery does not fit, but even so, Xiaomi has introduced a 4,250 mAh ‘battery’.

Yes, it is not as much as in other models, but it benefits from the fact that it is a ‘high’ mobile to scratch milliamps.

In the day to day with my use I have had about six hours of screen with automatic brightness, but if you play more, surely, the amount will drop considerably. A more conventional user will not have problems to reach the end of the day, but it must be clear that it is not a generous battery.

About the cargo, in the box we have the 33W charger that charges the terminal to 50% in 27 minutes and 100% in 67 minutes.

The mobile conditioned by the semiconductor crisis

In the end we have, as we have been telling throughout the analysis, a Xiaomi 11 Lite New Edition that is exactly the same phone that we had until now.

The launch seems to be conditioned by the shortage of processors and although the Snapdragon 778G is somewhat less powerful, especially in GPU, than the 780G, the truth is that on a day-to-day basis the experience is very good.

Xiaomi has put the batteries with MIUI 12.5 and we have not had any software problems on this model.

The screen still seems a delight to me, the stereo sound accompanies and yes, the battery is the weakest point, but it is totally understandable.

In the end, I still believe months after the original launch that Xiaomi’s 11 Lite is a balanced mobile that bets on design, but does not compromise the other sections.