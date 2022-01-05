Xbox She knows that the possibilities are endless and the limits are only imposed by our mind, that is why she plans to launch an incredible collaboration with the cosmetics and nail polish brand soon. IPO.

Microsoft, seeks to give us new options to be able to put the power of our creativity on the mark and continue experimenting in all possible ways.

Under this idea, it has released the news of an unexpected collaboration with the OPI company, seeking to meet this objective, they will launch a line of gaming-based nail polishes.

That’s right, this spring 2022 it will be the debut of the collection OPI x Xbox, which is a line of 12 shades of nail polishes that are inspired by Xbox, with interesting names that are based on phrases that are part of the culture of gaming, as well as some virtual worlds of Xbox Game Pass.

These are their shades and descriptions:

Quest for Quartz: A nude shade that could position you in the winning circle

A nude shade that could position you in the winning circle Pixel Dust: A bright pink that could pixelate your world

A bright pink that could pixelate your world Racing for Pinks: A creamy pink that will revolutionize your rhythm

A creamy pink that will revolutionize your rhythm Suzi is My avatar: A creamier salmon shade that will give you virtual power

A creamier salmon shade that will give you virtual power Trading Paint: A juicy apricot for which you could run to the finish

A juicy apricot for which you could run to the finish Heart and Con-soul: A vibrant red that takes nails to the next level

A vibrant red that takes nails to the next level The Pass is Always Greener: soft pastel matcha that will give you serenity when playing

soft pastel matcha that will give you serenity when playing Saga Simulation: An aqua that will make you feel like swimming in an open world

An aqua that will make you feel like swimming in an open world You Had Me at Halo: A brilliant galactic blue that will take you to another galaxy

A brilliant galactic blue that will take you to another galaxy Can’t CNTRL Me: Soft blue hue that can’t be tamed

Soft blue hue that can’t be tamed Achiement Unlocked: A vibrant lilac that will unlock you

A vibrant lilac that will unlock you N00berry: An intense purple that will give you an extra life

This collection of colors in twelve shades, will be on sale globally in February, and you can get it in one of all the multiple sites where the brand is sold.

As additional information, it is worth mentioning that players who purchase the products in the United States will be able to unlock content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite that will combine with the enamel they buy, plus this promotion only applies to the selected tones and in that country.