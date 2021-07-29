Xbox shows what Halo Infinite looks like on Xbox One

The wait has been long since it was delayed at the end of last year, but Halo Infinite is almost ready to hit stores now and it shows with a first multiplayer test that fans will be able to enjoy during the next weekend. From that test, a first has already been shared gameplay of the game running on an Xbox One to get an idea of ​​both the rhythm of the game and its finish in the previous generation of consoles.

It has been the Halo Inite News account that has shared this small clip of the Halo Infinite test running on Xbox One. We can see a small section of a multiplayer game, which develops in a similar way to any Halo, but the most remarkable , surely, they are the comments of one of the developers who ensures that this version of Xbox One will be similar to the PC version in low or medium settings, depending on each section. Still, he says the team, including himself, have played a lot on Xbox One to make sure it works just as well as it does on other platforms.

Here’s a look at Halo Infinite running on the Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/EJJpzotWk9 – Halo Infinite News (@DexertoHalo) July 28, 2021

<br>

As for the test itself that will be available in the coming days, from 343 Industries they have not wanted to call it beta officially, so there would still be details a little further from its final finish, such as the flashes of the weapon when firing. . In any case, there will be more tests and, surely, betas proper, looking forward to the next few months. Halo Infinte is scheduled for release in late 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. The latest rumors pointed to mid-November as the date chosen by Microsoft, although at the moment it does not have a specific day officially.