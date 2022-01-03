Xbox Series S is at an unbeatable price to become the best gift of Kings

If you don’t have the console yet, this is the perfect opportunity.

Throughout this year we have been able to see how Microsoft released two Xbox Series models, being on the one hand the Xbox Series X, characterized by being a more traditional console and which, in turn, has the approval of having a ticket for the physical format in exchange for a full price, while, on the other hand, Xbox Series S is a cheaper console and compatible only with the digital format, which makes it perfect for Xbox Game Pass.

Under this premise, it should be noted that, although there were those who criticized it at the time of its announcement, It has been a console that in 2021 has had great sales, despite the shortage of consoles due to the health crisis coupled with the shortage of components and semiconductors for the production of these, even managing to outnumber his older sister, Xbox Series X.

Therefore, there are few doubts that you should have when buying or giving this console at this Christmas time, since you can offer a gift that provides hours and hours of fun. Therefore, in view of a new offer from Amazon, as you can see below these lines, These Kings may be the perfect time to get hold of an Xbox Series S:

As you can see, by accessing the Xbox Series S file you can see that this console It is in stock and at a reduced price of € 269.99, which means a saving of € 30 for any pocket.

However, even if there were no savings, it is a bargain that should not be missed, since if we add to this the added value of the Xbox Game Pass, we can access a catalog of more than 100 titles on the first day for less than € 15.

Be that as it may, it is unknown how long it will be in stock, so think about it quickly and well before your purchase, since it is a product that is worth having before it becomes more expensive, especially if we take into account that we are getting closer and closer to PS5 and Xbox Series reaching their peak.

