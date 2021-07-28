Although we do not yet officially have the Halo Infinite release date, it is possible that this has been filtered by the same Xbox Mexico. In a tweet published by the Xbox account in this country, a very interesting message was written that fans could not stop reading as an advance announcement, although it could well be a simple confusion. This is a tweet that contains an advertisement for a partnership between Xbox and Krispy Kreme.

The tweet writes: “Why wait for November if we can start the festivities now?” In the tweet there is also a picture of Halo Infinite. This message may simply refer to the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the franchise and the brand. But it has been inevitable for fans to see a veiled announcement of the Halo Infinite release date here.

Among the missing announcements from Xbox E3 was, without a doubt, the Halo Infinite release date. Fans were eagerly awaiting confirmation of this. Instead, Xbox decided to keep the label “holiday” to refer to this. Subsequently, Phil Spencer clarified that the game would not be delayed beyond 2021, and that the exact launch date would be revealed when it was clear that there would be no risk of a date change.

It is still too early to say if the tweet from Xbox Mexico actually revealed the Halo Infinite release date or not. It’s likely just a tweet reading error though, as Forza Horizon 5 will be released in November.