One of the many things that Phil Spencer has characterized in his Xbox tenure is his ability to innovate and go one step further in terms of providing and putting facilities and services ahead of the game for players. Recently in a statement, the company mogul has stated that they are looking into the far future of the company, where Xbox is planning new and ambitious ideas.

Through the Major Nelson podcast, Phil Spencer was invited to talk about what he was currently experiencing with Xbox, the launches, Halo Infinite and the 20th anniversary. Within the much that was said, Spencer highlighted the future plans that the company has, thinking about the so-called Horizon 1 (immediate future), Horizon 2 (two or three years away) and Horizon 3 (up to 10 years away).

Phil Spencer: “Xbox is planning ambitious new ideas for the future”

Although he obviously did not elaborate on the plans he has with Xbox for a few more years, he did give hints of what could come, alluding to the fact that one of the Horizon plans they had years ago was Xbox Game Pass (translated): “We started a lot of Horizon 3 stuff a few years ago. XCloud was one of those, Game Pass was another … What excites me now is that we are doing the same, we are refilling the pipeline. What’s our Horizon 3 stuff? What are the things that, in five or ten years, we are going to be so happy because we started today? We have to constantly push the limits of what we do, because players will always demand more. We have to invest in that ”.

Interesting and very deep words about the organizational work and the guidelines that Xbox has had with Phil Spencer at the head, where the team is already writing and planning the ideas that we could see in 10 more years. A more than promising future is coming to us, considering how successful Xbox Game Pass and XCloud have been to this day.

