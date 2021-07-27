To celebrate the summer sales, Xbox is giving away gift cards to multiple users. As on previous occasions, it has been reported that the benefiting players have been randomly selected, so there does not appear to be any specific criteria to be chosen. In the case of being one of the players selected for this incredible gift, you should know that this gift card comes at the best time.

As before, this type of promotion usually coincides with a great moment of discounts. Gift cards have a small balance with which you could buy a game. The bad news is that for now only reported in the UK. However, this usually extends to the countries with the greatest presence of the brand, so it is still possible that you will get a message from Xbox.

Xbox is giving away gift cards

The incredible offers that Xbox has at this point in time games will stay until the beginning of August, so if you haven’t bought the game you want yet, maybe you should consider doing it soon. And while Xbox is giving away gift cards, it might not be the wisest decision to wait around for this. In the best case scenario, it would get to you before the deals run out and you could buy that game you hadn’t decided on.

The gift card arrives via messages to your account on your console. Whether one of these messages reaches you or not, this type of practice consolidates Xbox as a company that thinks of its users and who is happy to benefit them with offers and gifts.