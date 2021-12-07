At dawn from Thursday to Friday we will have to stay up late for the celebration of The Game Awards 2021, one of the most important video game events of the year about which we already know that it will leave us with a few very important announcements that will be seen among the more than 50 titles that are expected to be shown.

Among all the surprises that occur, it has been confirmed that there will be a very important one related to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass. The official account Has revealed that are going to show up sometime in the night four titles that will join the catalog on the first day that are put up for sale.

The image published by Microsoft itself does not give any details about what titles they may be. However, he has taken the opportunity to remember some games that will be available in the future from their launch and among them are Scorn, Replaced, Atomic Heart, Total War: Warhammer III, Redfall, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Starfield, to name just a few.

In another vein, December has started in style for those who are signed up for Xbox Game Pass, with Halo Infinite at the helm, and accompanied by Stardew Valley, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 and Aliens: Fireteam Elite, among others. so many so 2022 looks like the most spectacular will also be presented for all those who are signed up to the service.