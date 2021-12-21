Xbox executives are also enjoying the new Pocket Analogue

Surely many will be wondering what is the recently popular Pocket Analogue, which has monopolized the internet pages with good reviews by critics. Now, before explaining what it is about, it must be said that heXbox executives are having a great time with the device, since they have published through their social networks how happy they are with the pocket console.

Through its official Twitter account, Project Management Director Jason Ronald, has posted a message expressing his satisfaction and happiness with the new Pocket Analogue. If you don’t know what it is, it is basically a pocket console that It is capable of running Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games, no apparent simulation. In addition, it is possible to run games from other systems, since the resolution of the screen is really high.

I have never been the biggest handheld gamer, but I have to admit the Analogue Pocket looks pretty incredible. I may need to pick one up. – Jason Ronald (@jronald) December 18, 2021

Ronald’s Twitter was replicated by several other Xbox executives including content planning manager Nick Zuclich, Xbox Lead developer at Unity Andrew Dennison, and new Fable chief engineer David Springate, who also commented that he was looking forward to it. your unit. Ronald detailed (translated): “I’ve never been the player with the biggest hands, but I have to admit, the Pocket Analogue looks pretty amazing. It may be that you need to choose one. “

Curious news comes to us from senior Xbox executives, who on several occasions have been very open to sharing their tastes in video games, praising and sharing competitive games, as in the case of Nintendo and PlayStation. The first units of the new Pocket Analogue are already reaching the first buyers, whose lucky ones are already showing the first analyzes.

